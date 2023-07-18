JKV’s women’s golf league keeps swinging to stay active
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The sport of golf has grown in popularity over recent years and that’s definitely the case with the women at John Knox Village. The women’s golf league enjoys playing twice every week to stay active and get great exercise. Jillian catches up with the group to find out how those that play see not just physical benefits, but social ones as well. Sponsored by John Knox Village.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.