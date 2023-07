KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Large hail pelted the southern part of the metro area on Monday evening. Primarily, Cass County.

Below are pictures of some of the hail. Some were as large as tennis balls and softballs!

WOW! Hail the size of tennis balls and softballs fell in the metro area today. Here are some pictures out of the Cass County, Missouri. Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, July 17, 2023

Hail damage from east Harrisonville. Estimated baseball size hail or larger. "Sounded like my roof was jackhammered."



PC: Dusty Degraffenried pic.twitter.com/SfaDQlbqNk — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) July 18, 2023

Here is a picture from a viewer of hail that fell in Harrisonville, Missouri, today around 6:30 p.m. Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, July 17, 2023

Quarter to half dollar size hail near Grandview just a bit ago.



PC: Phoebe Jackson@KCTV5 #mowx pic.twitter.com/FEbVIFwg9O — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) July 17, 2023

