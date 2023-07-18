FORECAST: It’s a Storm Track Five Weather Alert Tuesday as we continue to monitor for severe storm activity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure and its respective front continues to drape across the central plains into the Missouri River Valley. Due to exceptional warm air lift and available energy to the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, we anticipate a slight risk of severe storm activity through much of the area. Models have now pushed the most active storms into the late morning and early afternoon mainly between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, we cannot rule out several severe storm threats within the mid-morning timeframe between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Data indicates that it’s more likely north of the metro but we should still be wary of potential severe weather during this time in the Metropolitan area.

Severe Weather Impacts (KCTV 5)

Moving into the afternoon temperatures are expected to rise to the lower and middle 80s all depending on the heavy cloud and storm activity. Most of our models are indicating widespread, severe storm threats on I-70 and north with the concentration of storm activity between the metro and the border with Iowa. Heavy rain and damaging wind between 50 and 70 mph is possible along with hail, developing at 2 inches in diameter or greater.

The opportunity for isolated storms throughout the rest of the week is plausible with better chances on Thursday and Sunday. These will be days that we monitor closely for severe weather development, but we are also monitoring for heat, which is looking more likely to develop next week with the afternoon temperatures pushing more toward the mid-90s by next Wednesday.

