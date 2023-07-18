Eat, Drink, Shop Connect at the iron District in NKC!
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jillian visits with Madison, marketing manager for the Iron district and General Manager at madhouse Clothing inside of the Iron District. This unique venue house local vendors inside shipping containers. You can enjoy flavorful food, sweet treats, and local brews plus shop local! The Iron District is located in North Kansas City and hosts events such as trivia night, live music and more.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.