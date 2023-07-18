Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

City terminates redevelopment agreement for Mission Gateway project

The City of Mission voted to approve terminating the Mission Gateway redevelopment agreement on...
The City of Mission voted to approve terminating the Mission Gateway redevelopment agreement on July 17, 2023.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Mission Gateway project has stalled for all intents and purposes.

The City of Mission voted Monday evening to terminate its redevelopment agreement with developers, Aryea Realty LLC, despite it being approved earlier this year.

Since the former site of the Mission Mall was demolished in 2006, there have been several attempts at redevelopment. But the city claimed that the developer is behind more than $450,000 worth of unpaid property taxes.

In May, the city extended a 60-day notice to the developers that they need to pay overdue property taxes or risk termination.

“I like many of you am disappointed in this being the outcome yet again. After 18 years, I think Mission residents and businesses have had enough. Mission deserves better,” Councilmember Hillary Thomas said. “I am still hopeful for a day when we will see development on that site.”

City Administrator Laura Smith reminded the council and residents of Mission that the deal termination does not put the local government in a position to own the property or control that site.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Police vehicle struck, 2 officers hospitalized
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
From MSHP Troop A. Taken in Harrisonville around 6:30 p.m. Monday
PHOTOS: Hail size of tennis balls hits southern metro late Monday
Monday Storm Threat
FORECAST: Chance of storms Monday, better chances for severe storms Tuesday
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Storms caused many trees to be damaged on Friday in the KC Metro area. This picture is from W....
How cities around the metro are handling brush collection
FILE - A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad...
Union Pacific railroad to renew push for 1-person crews by testing conductors in trucks
Medical students receive their first white coats
KCU med student white coat ceremony
An apartment building is set for construction at E. Riverfront Drive on Berkley Parkway, right...
Port KC, Kansas City Current plan $800m development on 10 acres near Berkley Riverfront