City terminates redevelopment agreement for Mission Gateway project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Mission Gateway project has stalled for all intents and purposes.

The City of Mission voted Monday evening to terminate its redevelopment agreement with developers, Aryea Realty LLC, despite it being approved earlier this year.

Since the former site of the Mission Mall was demolished in 2006, there have been several attempts at redevelopment. But the city claimed that the developer is behind more than $450,000 worth of unpaid property taxes.

In May, the city extended a 60-day notice to the developers that they need to pay overdue property taxes or risk termination.

“I like many of you am disappointed in this being the outcome yet again. After 18 years, I think Mission residents and businesses have had enough. Mission deserves better,” Councilmember Hillary Thomas said. “I am still hopeful for a day when we will see development on that site.”

City Administrator Laura Smith reminded the council and residents of Mission that the deal termination does not put the local government in a position to own the property or control that site.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.