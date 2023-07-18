Aging & Style
City revokes license of business operating illegal nightclub, site of mass shooting

A June 25 mass shooting near 57th and Prospect Avenue left three dead and nine injured.
By Jenna Barackman and Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City commission has revoked the license of a business operating as an unlicensed club following a June 25 mass shooting that left three dead and nine injured.

The two clubs, which normally operate as automobile shops, are located at 5644 Prospect Avenue and 5646 Prospect Avenue.

The mayor cited reasons for the revocation as using the business for a purpose different than that which it was issued, misrepresentation of a false statement and conducting the business premises in an unlawful manner that constitutes a breach of the peace or a threat to the public.

“Everyone, including our businesses, play a role in making our city safer by following the rules—and not operating outside the scope of their licenses,” Lucas said in a Tweet. “Those who fail to follow the rules will face the same results.”

READ MORE: Business owner at 57th & Prospect says violence started at nearby vacant lot

Twenty-two-year-old Nikko Manning, 27-year-old Camden Brown and 28-year-old Jasisty Strong were killed in the shooting. The victims were found unresponsive in a parking lot and on the street just south of the intersection.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said there was a large gathering of people in the parking lot at the intersection where they were shot.

However, the owner of the business at 57th and Prospect said the late-night party at his business was an invitation-only event, that other parties he hosts are small and that his guests don’t cause trouble. He said the vacant parking lot across the street from his business is the issue.

The Mayor’s Office said Kansas City Police officials have responded to more than three dozen calls for service relating to the unlicensed club and its impact on the adjacent neighborhood over the past year. Multiple calls were between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m., when the shooting occurred.

READ MORE: Kansas City man charged in connection with Sunday morning mass shooting

The business can still file an appeal to protest the revocation. Lucas said his office will “continue to respect the formal code process.”

