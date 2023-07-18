Chiefs look for new offensive tackles, wide receivers to step up in training camp

(AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to training camp at Missouri Western State University as the defending Super Bowl champions but with question marks on both sides of the ball.

They will be breaking in two new offensive tackles, Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, ahead of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with trying to find a couple of wide receivers who can replace JuJu-Smith Schuster.

On defense, star tackle Chris Jones wants a long-term deal and skipped the entire offseason program. The Chiefs need him on the field to help a pass rush that lost veteran defensive ends, Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (17-3)

CAMP SITE: St. Joseph, Missouri

KEY ADDITIONS: LT Donovan Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, DE Charles Omenihu, LB Drue Tranquill, SS Mike Edwards, QB Blaine Gabbert, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, WR Rashee Rice, OL Wanya Morris, WR Richie James, DE Matt Dickerson.

KEY LOSSES: LT Orlando Brown Jr., RT Andrew Wylie, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, FS Juan Thornhill, DT Khalen Saunders, DE Frank Clark, FB Michael Burton, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Carlos Dunlap.

KEY STORYLINES: The Super Bowl champions were unable to agree to a long-term deal with Brown and allowed him to walk in free agency, along with Wylie, which means both offensive tackles protecting QB Patrick Mahomes are new this season. The Chiefs signed veterans in Smith and Taylor, that have had up-and-down careers in the NFL. Elsewhere on offense, the Chiefs have a deep but largely unproven WR group that includes Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice, second-round picks the past two years. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney will lead the way, but others must step up. On defense, first-round pick Anudike-Uzomah and Omenihu will be counted upon to help replace the pressure that Clark and Dunlap produced off the edge. Clark was released to save money, and Dunlap left in free agency. The other big question mark is whether the Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones will agree to a long-term contract. Jones skipped the entire off-season program, including their mandatory minicamp.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +600

For more Chiefs coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.