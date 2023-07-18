Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs look for new offensive tackles, wide receivers to step up in training camp

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, from left, and Lil Rel Howery present the best team award...
Former professional boxer Mike Tyson, from left, and Lil Rel Howery present the best team award to NFL football player Patrick Mahomes on behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark Terrill | Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to training camp at Missouri Western State University as the defending Super Bowl champions but with question marks on both sides of the ball.

They will be breaking in two new offensive tackles, Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, ahead of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with trying to find a couple of wide receivers who can replace JuJu-Smith Schuster.

On defense, star tackle Chris Jones wants a long-term deal and skipped the entire offseason program. The Chiefs need him on the field to help a pass rush that lost veteran defensive ends, Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap.

ALSO READ: Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (17-3)

CAMP SITE: St. Joseph, Missouri

KEY ADDITIONS: LT Donovan Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, DE Charles Omenihu, LB Drue Tranquill, SS Mike Edwards, QB Blaine Gabbert, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, WR Rashee Rice, OL Wanya Morris, WR Richie James, DE Matt Dickerson.

KEY LOSSES: LT Orlando Brown Jr., RT Andrew Wylie, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, FS Juan Thornhill, DT Khalen Saunders, DE Frank Clark, FB Michael Burton, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Carlos Dunlap.

KEY STORYLINES: The Super Bowl champions were unable to agree to a long-term deal with Brown and allowed him to walk in free agency, along with Wylie, which means both offensive tackles protecting QB Patrick Mahomes are new this season. The Chiefs signed veterans in Smith and Taylor, that have had up-and-down careers in the NFL. Elsewhere on offense, the Chiefs have a deep but largely unproven WR group that includes Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice, second-round picks the past two years. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney will lead the way, but others must step up. On defense, first-round pick Anudike-Uzomah and Omenihu will be counted upon to help replace the pressure that Clark and Dunlap produced off the edge. Clark was released to save money, and Dunlap left in free agency. The other big question mark is whether the Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones will agree to a long-term contract. Jones skipped the entire off-season program, including their mandatory minicamp.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +600

For more Chiefs coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Police vehicle struck, 2 officers hospitalized
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
From MSHP Troop A. Taken in Harrisonville around 6:30 p.m. Monday
PHOTOS: Hail size of tennis balls hits southern metro late Monday
Monday Storm Threat
FORECAST: Chance of storms Monday, better chances for severe storms Tuesday
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

A June 25 mass shooting near 57th and Prospect Avenue left three dead and nine injured.
City revokes license of business operating illegal nightclub, site of mass shooting
FILE — the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a shooting and stabbing report...
Two suffer ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ after stabbing, officer shooting in KCK
Storms caused many trees to be damaged on Friday in the KC Metro area. This picture is from W....
How cities around the metro are handling brush collection
FILE - A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad...
Union Pacific railroad to renew push for 1-person crews by testing conductors in trucks