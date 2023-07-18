Beloved KC bakery remains shutdown following Friday storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local businesses say they missed out on thousands of dollars during their peak hours thanks to the timing of Friday’s storm.

McLain’s Bakery on Gregory Boulevard is still shut down.

“$11,000-days we’re missing,” Lois Easterday. “That’s not even counting cakes. That’s just counter sales.”

Easterday manages cake orders and, over the last couple days, she’s had to be the bearer of bad news.

“It was not fun yesterday,” she said. “I had to cancel all my orders for today because our ovens still aren’t working. We had to cancel our orders for tomorrow, too.”

She said she’s barely left the bakery since the storms on Friday. Her team has been constantly trying to salvage ingredients.

“Right now, everyone is in the back, moving stuff from a cold semi to another cold semi,” she explained.

Even with the ovens down, coolers out of commission and mixers at a standstill, she said there have still been some bright spots amid the darkness.

“I feel like I’ve bonded with a lot of coworkers,” she said. “I was here when the power went out on Friday, and one of my coworkers was making a cake for her mom. So, we’re sitting there in the dark together with flashlights as she’s making this cake.”

This is the longest stretch of time McLain’s Bakery has ever been shut down. The team is trying to stay hopeful and make do in the meantime.

“We’ve had to do what we can with what we have,” she said.

Evergy crews were back out to the bakery Monday afternoon. They’re hoping to reopen Tuesday, but might have a limited menu.

