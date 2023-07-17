Aging & Style
Tips for filing a roof damage claim

Local experts weigh in on filing a storm damage claim following Friday’s severe weather.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As people make their way through Kansas City and the metro area, it’s obvious Friday’s storms left a lot of communities cleaning up the damage. Roofing companies say their phones have been ringing off the hook as property owners are in need of major repairs.

“If you think you have any type of damage, call a roofer first,” Mike Vaught with Larry L. Vaught Roofing said.

Mike Vaught says his company has received a lot of calls regarding tree limbs and branches landing on properties since Friday.

Mike’s son, Michael, encourages people to assess the damage and do their research. He says it’s important to know what your deductible is on the policy.

“Depending on the type of damage, you may get a full replacement. But not for little scratches or even a small hole in your roof. An insurance company is more likely to say it’s a repairable roof,” Mike said. “Small repairs can range from $200-$500—if you’re deductible is a little more than that then it’s definitely not worth calling your insurance company and take the risk of getting a higher premium.”

As we look ahead to the possibility of more storm activity this week, the two owners say there’s not much you can do to prepare your roof.

Mike Vaught said, “Just make sure you have your roof looked at within the last couple of years, roofs do age continually. If your roof is brand new within the last five years, you’re good to go. But after that, getting a roofer to look at it ever three years is a good idea.”

To learn more about Larry L. Vaught Roofing, click here.

