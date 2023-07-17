Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Southwest Airlines adds former Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri to its board of directors

File - Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
File - Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Southwest Airlines said Monday, July 17, 2023, it added former U.S. Senator Blunt, to its board of directors. Blunt, 73, spent 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Senate from 2011 until leaving office in January as the fourth-ranking Republican. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines has added former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, to its board of directors.

Blunt, 73, spent 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Senate from 2011 until leaving office in January as the fourth-ranking Republican. He did not seek re-election last year.

Since April, Blunt has worked at Husch Blackwell Strategies, a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm that also employs his son and former aides. The firm said Blunt would focus on advising clients and did not plan to register as a lobbyist.

Southwest Chairman Gary Kelly said Monday in prepared remarks that Blunt’s experience as chairman of the Senate aviation subcommittee would be helpful to the airline.

The appointment took effect Sunday. Dallas-based Southwest now has 15 directors.

ALSO READ: Democratic Missouri lawmaker Karla May enters race for US Sen. Hawley’s seat

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Weather Alert Sunday as wind and hail move through the metro
FORECAST: Weather Alert Sunday as risk for wind and hail move through the metro
The FBI are looking for two suspects after an ATM bank robbery occurred just before 10:30 a.m....
ATM bank robbery in Kansas City, FBI looking for two suspects
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection

Latest News

‘Significant progress’ made on Streetcar repair as closure nears two weeks
Man convicted in 1985 murder of Roeland Park father of 3 sentenced
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut
The rail popped out of the ground as a train was approaching the Main Street Bridge over I-670.
‘Significant progress’ made on Streetcar repair as closure nears two weeks