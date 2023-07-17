Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Significant progress’ made on Streetcar repair as closure nears two weeks

The rail popped out of the ground as a train was approaching the Main Street Bridge over I-670.
The rail popped out of the ground as a train was approaching the Main Street Bridge over I-670.(KC Streetcar)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A track failure on the Fourth of July led to the suspension of service for the KC Streetcar. Nearly two weeks later, repairs continue.

According to Streetcar officials, the rail popped out of the ground as a train was approaching the Main Street Bridge over I-670.

The latest progress includes setting and grouting all four Streetcar rails across the bridge, completion of three rail welds and initial work to install two new track drains on the north end of the bridge, a release stated.

SERVICE CONTINUES ON MAIN STREET

The Main Street MAX was re-routed from Grand Boulevard to Main Street only in the downtown area. The portion of the Main Street MAX route south of Union Station will remain the same. This will be in effect throughout the duration of the streetcar track repairs.

Main Street MAX will stop at the following streetcar stops and locations downtown with arrivals of 20-30 minutes:

  • River Market North stop at 3rd & Grand (riders to board from the sidewalk and not the streetcar stop)
  • River Market West stop at 4th & Delaware
  • City Market stop at 5th & Walnut
  • North Loop stops at 7th Street
  • Library stops at 9th Street
  • Metro Center stops at 12th Street
  • Power & Light southbound stop ONLY at 14th Street – Power &Light northbound stop is temporarily closed.
  • Kauffman Center southbound stop ONLY at 16th & Main
  • NW Corner of 16th and Main – Kauffman Center northbound stop is temporarily closed. Please board on 16th Street
  • Crossroads stops at 19th Street
  • Union Station stop. Southbound passengers board at Union Station stop. Northbound passengers board across the street on the east side of Main St, north of Pershing

The KC Streetcar operations team has been redeployed to support the KCATA bus bridge deployment and Main Street MAX re-route and to assist riders at transit stops (bus and streetcar) impacted by the reroute.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Weather Alert Sunday as wind and hail move through the metro
FORECAST: Weather Alert Sunday as risk for wind and hail move through the metro
The FBI are looking for two suspects after an ATM bank robbery occurred just before 10:30 a.m....
ATM bank robbery in Kansas City, FBI looking for two suspects
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection

Latest News

File - Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Southwest Airlines adds former Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri to its board of directors
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
KCPD investigates homicide near Blue Parkway, police have man in custody
Augustine Munoz, AKA "Big Augie," has grown his nearly 19-inch-long mullet since he was 3.
Business in the front, party in the back: Kansas kid competes for best mullet
Augustine Munoz, AKA "Big Augie," has grown his nearly 19-inch-long mullet since he was 3.
Augustine Munoz