‘Significant progress’ made on Streetcar repair as closure nears two weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A track failure on the Fourth of July led to the suspension of service for the KC Streetcar. Nearly two weeks later, repairs continue.

According to Streetcar officials, the rail popped out of the ground as a train was approaching the Main Street Bridge over I-670.

The latest progress includes setting and grouting all four Streetcar rails across the bridge, completion of three rail welds and initial work to install two new track drains on the north end of the bridge, a release stated.

Significant progress has continued on the Main Street Bridge over I-670 track repairs over the weekend...Work remaining includes completion of rail welds, installation of rebar, and concrete pours on the track slab approaches. Rail welding and concrete work are all weather dependent. More information about a return to full streetcar service will be shared later this week.

SERVICE CONTINUES ON MAIN STREET

The Main Street MAX was re-routed from Grand Boulevard to Main Street only in the downtown area. The portion of the Main Street MAX route south of Union Station will remain the same. This will be in effect throughout the duration of the streetcar track repairs.

Main Street MAX will stop at the following streetcar stops and locations downtown with arrivals of 20-30 minutes:

River Market North stop at 3rd & Grand (riders to board from the sidewalk and not the streetcar stop)

River Market West stop at 4th & Delaware

City Market stop at 5th & Walnut

North Loop stops at 7th Street

Library stops at 9th Street

Metro Center stops at 12th Street

Power & Light southbound stop ONLY at 14th Street – Power &Light northbound stop is temporarily closed.

Kauffman Center southbound stop ONLY at 16th & Main

NW Corner of 16th and Main – Kauffman Center northbound stop is temporarily closed. Please board on 16th Street

Crossroads stops at 19th Street

Union Station stop. Southbound passengers board at Union Station stop. Northbound passengers board across the street on the east side of Main St, north of Pershing

The KC Streetcar operations team has been redeployed to support the KCATA bus bridge deployment and Main Street MAX re-route and to assist riders at transit stops (bus and streetcar) impacted by the reroute.

