Property valuation saga continues, city of Independence possibly joining law suit against Jackson County

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The lawsuit against Jackson County could be gaining momentum. Today, the city of Independence will decide whether or not to join in the lawsuit against Jackson County, relating to the most recent property tax assessments.

According to the deadline set by Jackson County, homeowners were supposed to be informed of their valuations by June 15, 2023. Some residents said they did not receive one by this date.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney and developer Ken McClain on behalf of Trevor and Amanda Tilton of Odessa and two businesses.

The lawsuit is critical of the methodology used by Jackson County to reach new values. It argues the newly built assessment system fails to include sufficient information and there’s a lack of physical inspections.

It points out that assessments should consider current market conditions. It argues that didn’t happen when it came to commercial property.

The lawsuit claims Jackson County uniformly increased the value of every non-vacant commercial property with an improvement by 25%. And vacant commercial properties had an across-the-board increase of roughly 50%.

KCTV5 has heard from numerous homeowners who are shocked by the large increases in their assessments. Some question if they’ll be able to keep their homes. They also question if they can realistically sell when property tax assessments increase so much in one fell swoop.

If the measure to join the lawsuit is approved tonight in Independence, it will be up to the city council to take the next steps.

According to the agenda at tonight’s meeting, the council will decide whether the city has standing to join the suit, the potential merits, consequences, and financial impacts.

As a reminder, the deadline to file a property valuation appeal is July 31.

READ MORE: Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments

