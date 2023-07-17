Aging & Style
Police issue a statewide alert for missing senior

Silver Alert: Jerald Tuchscherer
Silver Alert: Jerald Tuchscherer(KCTV 5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -A statewide silver alert has been issued for a missing Linn County man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued the alert for a missing Mapleton. Kansas man after local officials requested their assistance.

The whereabouts of 72-year-old Jerald D. Tuchscherer are unknown.

Jerald is likely driving a silver 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Kansas tag 061MFZ. The truck is missing its front bumper. He was last seen at his home in Mapleton, around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Jerald is described as a white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair. Jerald was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, and black and red flannel. He has a heart condition and other medical conditions which may cause confusion.

If you see Jerald Tuchscherer or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 913-795-2665.

