Overland Park neighbors serve as outlet to those without power with unique connection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As crews work to get power restored, neighbors in the Beverly Estates neighborhood of Overland Park are working together by offering electricity through extension cords.

One end of the cord is connected to a home with power, and the electricity is transferred through the cord, which can be seen in the street or on a lawn.

Now, they all have some power, but electricity is still not completely back up. The neighborhood was still better off than some on Monday.

Hard times bring people together. Whether that’s offering food, cold drinks, or even allowing people inside their homes as they wait for their power to be restored.

“I’ve heard there are so many other places that are just in worse shape than we are, so you just have to roll with the punches,” Beverly Estates resident Sue Boyd said.

Neighbor Debbie Nelson lost power on Friday afternoon and said it has yet to turn on 72 hours later.

“I saw a good-sized limb from my tree in the back fall down, I had the TV on – everything went. So I thought, ‘OK here we go,’” said Nelson. “Older neighborhood, we’ll probably lose power which has happened quite often before.”

Some neighbors are helping out in that unique way and Nelson said she didn’t even have to ask for the help.

She said, “He just shows up with an extension cord from across the street and says, ‘Do you want to hook onto our electricity?’”

The two, and a few others that live nearby sharing extension cords, now have three outlets to plug in their fans, their chargers, their lights, their fridge, or anything they want.

They’ve received no word whether their homes will be restored as of Monday afternoon, but are getting by for now with what they can.

“We’re lucky we don’t have trees on our house, we had to pick things up and had a lot of debris, and we have no electricity but cope and adjust, you do what you have to do and you get through it,” said Boyd.

Another topic of concern during these power outages is life-support equipment. Evergy’s website said they can make special arrangements for those that are homebound and rely on life-support equipment -- You can contact them by calling 888-471-5275.

