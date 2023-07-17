Aging & Style
Overland Park Continues to Deal with Storm Fallout, Some Still Without Power

Communities around the metro area are still making clean up efforts after Friday's thunderstorm
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Northern Overland Park was hit hard by Friday’s storms. Parts of the area remain without power more than 48 hours after the storm came through the area.

Residents without power are frustrated by the lack of electricity.

“They aren’t even trying to come out here,” said Tyler Clark, who has been without electricity for two days. “We’ve seen no trucks out here, nobody on the street, nobody coming in and assessing.”

Frustrations are near a boiling point. Some are wondering when help will come.

“We haven’t seen anything in terms of power and light coming and working the area at all,” said Calvin Richert, who has been running his generator for two days.

“Please send somebody out here who can find the problem and fix it,” said Laura Starks.

The area near 83rd Street and Metcalf Ave. was among the hardest hit in our region. Daryl Pearson had a tree fall in his house, but he is okay.

“It’s just been a process everyday of realizing these things happen, but it’s temporary and I’ll get through it,” said Pearson. “No lost life, no harm, so I’m thankful for all that.”

Still, many in the area continue to live in the dark with no air conditioning, lights, or internet. Calls into Evergy have not changed the situation and it’s taken a toll on those without power.

“I was so disappointed,” said Richert about his call into Evergy. “[Customer service] couldn’t have been less interested or less engaged.”

“I’ve had to take all the food out of my refrigerator and take it over to Shawnee to my brother’s house,” said Heflin. “I mean, this is ridiculous.”

Despite the lack of electricity, some in the area are grateful the weather didn’t turn deadly.

“I’m just glad that I’m okay,” Person said. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. If it’s happened to your possession, they can be replaced. Life cannot.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

