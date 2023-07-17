MoDOT to make emergency repairs on I-70 near I-435 interchange

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Drivers headed to and from the Royals game on Monday evening may want to make extra arrangements if they are taking westbound Interstate 70.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that road construction crews will close two lanes of westbound I-70 traffic just west of I-435 to remove a loose plate at a bridge joint.

MoDOT stated the lane closures would begin at 3 p.m. and would “be in place throughout the evening hours.”

The Royals are set to take on the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m.

