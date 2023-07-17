Mayor Garner declarers local disaster emergency following Friday’s storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor/CEO Tyrone A. Garner has declared a local disaster emergency for Wyandotte County following Friday’s storms.

“Thank you to the many people who have been working tirelessly as Wyandotte County recovers from last Friday’s severe weather,” said Mayor Garner. “I am relieved that there were no reported fatalities and I appreciate the resilience of our community as we work collectively to successfully navigate through any challenges to bring everything back together again.”

Garner’s proclamation will allow the Unified Government’s Department of Emergency Management to bring in additional resources to help the county recover.

If you are a member of the community, you are encouraged to report damage to infrastructure, parks, or other public buildings by using 3-1-1. That will help them identify where help is needed, as they are still working to recover from the storm. The 3-1-1 Call Center is available 24/7. You can also reach them by dialing 913-573-5311. If you’d like to submit a ticket online, click here.

If you want to report a tree on a powerline, a powerline being down, a damaged streetlight or a power outage, then you can call BPU at 913-573-9522.

If you need to get rid of debris, the Unified Government is opening the Recycling/Yard Waster Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday until Sunday. Those are “special hours.” The center is located at 3241 Park Drive in KCK.

If you need a cooling center, Wyandotte County has a map of those locations available here.

