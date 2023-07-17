Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mayor Garner declarers local disaster emergency following Friday’s storm

A home in Prairie Village, Kansas, after severe weather struck the Kansas City area on July 14,...
A home in Prairie Village, Kansas, after severe weather struck the Kansas City area on July 14, 2023.(Susan Barsotti Woodward)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor/CEO Tyrone A. Garner has declared a local disaster emergency for Wyandotte County following Friday’s storms.

“Thank you to the many people who have been working tirelessly as Wyandotte County recovers from last Friday’s severe weather,” said Mayor Garner. “I am relieved that there were no reported fatalities and I appreciate the resilience of our community as we work collectively to successfully navigate through any challenges to bring everything back together again.”

Garner’s proclamation will allow the Unified Government’s Department of Emergency Management to bring in additional resources to help the county recover.

If you are a member of the community, you are encouraged to report damage to infrastructure, parks, or other public buildings by using 3-1-1. That will help them identify where help is needed, as they are still working to recover from the storm. The 3-1-1 Call Center is available 24/7. You can also reach them by dialing 913-573-5311. If you’d like to submit a ticket online, click here.

If you want to report a tree on a powerline, a powerline being down, a damaged streetlight or a power outage, then you can call BPU at 913-573-9522.

If you need to get rid of debris, the Unified Government is opening the Recycling/Yard Waster Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday until Sunday. Those are “special hours.” The center is located at 3241 Park Drive in KCK.

If you need a cooling center, Wyandotte County has a map of those locations available here.

Also on KCTV5.com:

RESOURCE: Find a cooling center in your area

Evergy: 93% have power restored with crews working around the clock

How cities around the metro are handling brush collection

Mayor Lucas expands service to aid storm cleanup efforts

Prairie Village pummeled by storm on Friday

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Weather Alert Sunday as wind and hail move through the metro
FORECAST: Weather Alert Sunday as risk for wind and hail move through the metro
The FBI are looking for two suspects after an ATM bank robbery occurred just before 10:30 a.m....
ATM bank robbery in Kansas City, FBI looking for two suspects
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Police vehicle struck, 2 officers hospitalized

Latest News

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas filed a brief today condemning Missouri Attorney General Andrew...
Mayor Lucas joins others attempting to stop Missouri AG from blocking statewide abortion vote
FILE: Severe storms on June 16, 2023 caused widespread damage throughout the ArkLaTex.
Tips for filing a roof damage claim
Roof damage claims
Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Overland Park neighbors without power
Overland Park neighbors serve as outlet to those without power with unique connection