Man convicted in 1985 murder of Roeland Park father of 3 sentenced

Booking photo from Geter Watson Rhymes in the Johnson County Detention Center.
Booking photo from Geter Watson Rhymes in the Johnson County Detention Center.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A St. Louis man convicted of second-degree murder in a homicide 38 years ago has received his sentence.

Geter Watson Rhymes, 67, was sentenced on July 14 to seven to 20 years for his role in the killing of Roeland Park man Gary Watson.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Watson was found dead in his apartment on March 13, 1985. He had been married with three young children at the time.

The case went cold, but the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office revised the case in 2020 and eventually arrested Rhymes after re-examining evidence, the office stated.

Rhymes was initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded no contest in May to second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Rhymes’ sentence allows a credit of 823 days previously spent in custody that dates back to April 13, 2021.

