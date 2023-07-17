Aging & Style
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection

Kansas City police officers in stable condition after their car was hit while on duty
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunday night just after 11 p.m. two Kansas City police officers were rushed to the hospital in serious condition after their car was hit while on duty.

Investigators said a marked police vehicle was responding to a Code-One (lights and sirens) westbound on 75th Street to assist other officers on a felony car check. At 75th and Holmes, the police vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by a red Nissan Frontier that was traveling southbound on Holmes.

The two officers in the police vehicle were transported to local hospitals in serious condition. The driver of the Frontier was not hurt.

The officers are currently in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

