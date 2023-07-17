KCPD investigates homicide near Blue Parkway, police have man in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department are investigating what turned out to be a homicide near the 6300 block of Blue Parkway at 2 a.m., Monday morning.

The KCPD responded to a outside disturbance call for service. Once arrived, police found a man lying in the parking lot, suffering from unknown injuries.

Rajesh Patel, 69, was then rushed to an area hospital where he fell into a coma due to his injuries and later died.

Detectives have a man in custody and he has been charged with aggravated assault.

KCPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

