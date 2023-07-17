Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD investigates homicide near Blue Parkway, police have man in custody

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening(Canva)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department are investigating what turned out to be a homicide near the 6300 block of Blue Parkway at 2 a.m., Monday morning.

The KCPD responded to a outside disturbance call for service. Once arrived, police found a man lying in the parking lot, suffering from unknown injuries.

Rajesh Patel, 69, was then rushed to an area hospital where he fell into a coma due to his injuries and later died.

Detectives have a man in custody and he has been charged with aggravated assault.

KCPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Weather Alert Sunday as wind and hail move through the metro
FORECAST: Weather Alert Sunday as risk for wind and hail move through the metro
The FBI are looking for two suspects after an ATM bank robbery occurred just before 10:30 a.m....
ATM bank robbery in Kansas City, FBI looking for two suspects
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection

Latest News

Augustine Munoz, AKA "Big Augie," has grown his nearly 19-inch-long mullet since he was 3.
Business in the front, party in the back: Kansas kid competes for best mullet
Augustine Munoz, AKA "Big Augie," has grown his nearly 19-inch-long mullet since he was 3.
Augustine Munoz
Frustrations run deep for some Evergy customers after days without power
Frustrations run deep for some Evergy customers after days without power
Booking photo from Geter Watson Rhymes in the Johnson County Detention Center.
Man convicted in 1985 murder of Roeland Park father of 3 sentenced