Independence man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joshua Rodgers, 29, of Independence, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court today to uploading videos of child pornography onto online storage accounts.

He pled guilty to one count of transferring child pornography and could face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

From December 2017 to February 2019, Rodgers uploaded a total of over 1,000 of images and videos depicting child pornography to his Google account and to Dropbox. Investigators said a particular point of interest was when the 29-year-old uploaded two of those videos to the Internet.

Investigators, acting as a result of four CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, identified 728 images and 771 videos of child pornography on his account. Of those, around 101 files depicted infants or toddlers. Investigators found an additional 1,022 images and 124 videos of “age difficult” persons and child erotica.

In October 2019, investigators executed a search warrant for Rodger’s residence and found an additional 658 videos and 139 images of suspected child pornography which included prepubescent victims, sadomasochistic behaviors and bestiality.

Rodgers also admitted to exchanging sexual images and videos with a 15-year-old girl from Ohio. He sent the teenager videos of child pornography, repeatedly asked for explicit photos and videos, and bought her a sex toy so that she could make personalized videos for him.

A sentencing hearing is not yet scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

