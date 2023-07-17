How Kansas City Sports Network is growing its business and footprint in the KC community

There’s no doubt about it, Kansas City is a sports town. Along with the championships, parades and record breaking crowds, there are interesting stories of local athletes and teams everywhere. Jillian sits down with BJ Kissel, the founder of Kansas City Sports Network, and Jordan Germano from McCormick Distilling Co., about how KCSN has grown over the years and what the network is doing to give back with its community partners. Watch this to learn more about KCSN’s upcoming Tacos & Bourbon Golf Tournament.

