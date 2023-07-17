Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are evacuating homes and businesses near Charleston Avenue and Republic Road after a reported gas line explosion.

According to the City Utilities Outage Map, nearly 2,000 customers are without power. The outages reach down through the Lake Springfield area as well.

As of 3:15 p.m. CU says in the next hour or two, customers experiencing electric outages in southeast Springfield should start to see their power restored.

“Customers will be restored in segments. While this situation is still developing, crews hope to have the majority of customers restored within 6-8 hours. However, customers located near the incident may experience an extended outage beyond 8 hours. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

City Utilities says around 11:30 a.m., crews were working doing maintenance on a gas line. It was a valve on a large line, and when they disconnected that valve, it failed the gas did not stop flowing. It ignited immediately, and a huge fireball erupted.

CU says three workers were in the pit near the fire when it happened. All escaped with minor injuries.

“While performing maintenance activities, CU experienced a leak on its natural gas distribution system, resulting in a fire and electric outage,” CU said.

The fire caused significant damage to powerlines and minor damage to a pair of adjacent homes.

Autoplay Caption

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.