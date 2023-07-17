Aging & Style
FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible this evening, mostly dry overnight

By Warren Sears
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Tracking our next chance for severe weather this evening. This is going to be more confined south of I-70, with a slightly higher risk the farther south you go. A complex of storms could fire quickly, with large hail and gusty winds being the main concern. We cannot completely rule out a brief tornado. The evening storm risk has initiated a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in place through 9 PM, again, south of I-70. The rest of us will have a mostly dry and summerlike evening. A quiet overnight will give way to another storm chance early Tuesday morning as we are heading out the door. Those of you in the metro will likely have a higher chance to see rain with this second wave. A few low end severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible, but the storms will mainly just be noisy with heavy rain. The rest of Tuesday should mainly start to dry out. This morning rain will keep us a touch cooler in the mid 80s. Upper 80s back by Wednesday, but temperatures do not turn horribly hot this week or even for the upcoming weekend. Pretty standard for this time of year!

