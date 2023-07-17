FORECAST: Chance of storm activity Monday, better chances for severe storms Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -As high pressure continues to track to the Tennessee River Valley, a cold front deepens from the north out of Nebraska, and an area of low pressure with warm front lifts to the north out of Texas we begin to rebuild chances for storm activity. From the leftover energy we saw last night, and a little bit of heat escaping from the earth into the atmosphere, which is called diurnal heating, a few convective thunderstorms cannot be ruled out by mid to late this morning, which may lead to a severe weather threat.

We may see gusts at around 50 to 60 mph in these storms, along with marginal sized hail. Models do indicate that wet weather is possible into the afternoon, but very isolated. Nonetheless, take caution while commuting today and if you end up in a severe weather risk, please stay indoors. These two weather features from the north and south will come together and provide a better chance for storm activity into Tuesday. Most of the wet weather threat will lie in the morning time frame for morning commuting into the early afternoon. The risk of severe storm activity remains marginal. However, if we receive more energy to the lower levels and more instability to the mid levels throughout today, we may increase our severe weather threat to a slight risk.

Again, our main concern will be damaging, wind and hail , and with storms expected to be more scatter than isolated, taking extra precautions for commuting Tuesday morning or making plans later in the day instead of in the morning would be best. For storm activity, will begin to lessen as high pressure develops throughout the central plains and hold off any aggressive wet weather chances clear through the weekend. Temperatures will remain near average bouncing between middle 80s to the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.