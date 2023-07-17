ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan suffers broken back from Friday’s storms in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan tweeted on Monday that as a part of Friday’s storms that swept through the Kansas City area he was injured by a falling tree limb.

Passan, who currently resides in the Kansas City area, shared that he broke his back from the hit and that the vertebra fracture will heal.

He took time in the post to thank those close close to him such as family, friends and everyone at the sports network. Then elaborated thanking the medical staffs and nurses who assisted in his recovery.

“I will be better. I’m hoping the pain subsides between now and the trade deadline,” he shared.

This is the culprit.



You can be damn sure I will be making a bat out of it. pic.twitter.com/WkR4XkGBIH — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 17, 2023

In the tweet, he concluded that despite his back being shot, his phone is still fully functioning to deliver the news.

