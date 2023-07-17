Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan suffers broken back from Friday’s storms in Kansas City

FILE — ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan said he suffered a broken back after he was struck by a...
FILE — ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan said he suffered a broken back after he was struck by a fallen tree limb.(Lesly Juarez (custom credit) | Source: Lesly Juarez on Unsplash)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan tweeted on Monday that as a part of Friday’s storms that swept through the Kansas City area he was injured by a falling tree limb.

Passan, who currently resides in the Kansas City area, shared that he broke his back from the hit and that the vertebra fracture will heal.

He took time in the post to thank those close close to him such as family, friends and everyone at the sports network. Then elaborated thanking the medical staffs and nurses who assisted in his recovery.

“I will be better. I’m hoping the pain subsides between now and the trade deadline,” he shared.

In the tweet, he concluded that despite his back being shot, his phone is still fully functioning to deliver the news.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Royals release 2024 schedule

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Weather Alert Sunday as wind and hail move through the metro
FORECAST: Weather Alert Sunday as risk for wind and hail move through the metro
The FBI are looking for two suspects after an ATM bank robbery occurred just before 10:30 a.m....
ATM bank robbery in Kansas City, FBI looking for two suspects
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Police vehicle struck, 2 officers hospitalized

Latest News

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas filed a brief today condemning Missouri Attorney General Andrew...
Mayor Lucas joins others attempting to stop Missouri AG from blocking statewide abortion vote
FILE: Severe storms on June 16, 2023 caused widespread damage throughout the ArkLaTex.
Tips for filing a roof damage claim
Roof damage claims
Springfield gas explosion
Gas line maintenance work leads to explosion and evacuations in south Springfield neighborhood
Overland Park neighbors without power
Overland Park neighbors serve as outlet to those without power with unique connection