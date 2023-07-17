Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Business in the front, party in the back: Kansas kid competes for best mullet

Augustine Munoz, AKA "Big Augie," has grown his nearly 19-inch-long mullet since he was 3.
Augustine Munoz, AKA "Big Augie," has grown his nearly 19-inch-long mullet since he was 3.(Mullet Champ Competition)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Like other 6-year-old boys, Augustine Munoz, AKA “Big Augie,” dreams of becoming a SWAT police man.

But the Wichita boy has some even bigger dreams — one of which being to break the world record for youngest kid with the longest mullet.

“Big Augie,” has grown his nearly 19-inch-long mullet, which he affectionately calls Lightning, for three years. He chose the name because his hair is as “strong and powerful” as he is.

He hopes to be the top youth contender for the nation’s best mullets. The winner is decided by popular vote. To vote for “Big Augie, visit his page on the nonprofit’s website here.

Caption

“Big Augie” and his parents said they aren’t ever planning to cut Munoz’s locks, and added having such a long and well-kept mullet isn’t as easy as it looks.

“It ain’t easy, though,” his competition page reads. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to grow a mullet this long, and keeping it looking this awesome is a big job.”

Munoz’s dad had the iconic hairstyle when he was young, meaning that “Big Augie” has some big shoes to fill – or a long mullet to grow.

All proceeds from the contest go toward Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which helps wounded veterans.

“Because of all the dedication it takes, I really hope I can be a top contender in this competition,” his page reads.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Weather Alert Sunday as wind and hail move through the metro
FORECAST: Weather Alert Sunday as risk for wind and hail move through the metro
The FBI are looking for two suspects after an ATM bank robbery occurred just before 10:30 a.m....
ATM bank robbery in Kansas City, FBI looking for two suspects
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection
KCPD: Two police officers hospitalized, car struck in intersection

Latest News

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
KCPD investigates homicide near Blue Parkway, police have man in custody
Augustine Munoz, AKA "Big Augie," has grown his nearly 19-inch-long mullet since he was 3.
Augustine Munoz
Frustrations run deep for some Evergy customers after days without power
Frustrations run deep for some Evergy customers after days without power
Booking photo from Geter Watson Rhymes in the Johnson County Detention Center.
Man convicted in 1985 murder of Roeland Park father of 3 sentenced