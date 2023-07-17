Applications open for Kansans to replace stolen EBT benefits with federal funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for Kansans who have been a victim of theft or fraud of SNAP funds to replace those benefits with federal funds.

On Monday, July 17, the Kansas Department for Children and Families announced that in response to increased reports of EBT card thefts across the nation, it will now accept requests for the replacement of stolen SNAP benefits.

“Access to healthy food is a key component of a family’s well-being,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “This program will help Kansans whose benefits have been stolen recoup those resources, helping to ensure they can provide healthy, nutritious meals for their family members.”

Officials noted that there have been less than 20 reports statewide regarding stolen food benefits. However, nationally that number is much larger, which has prompted President Joe Biden to sign the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. The legislation includes a provision for the replacement of stolen EBT benefits with federal dollars.

DCF indicated that eligible food assistance benefits include those stolen from card skimming, card cloning and other types of fraud between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024:

Skimming – A method of obtaining personal data from EBT cards while they are used at an ATM machine or POS.

Cloning – A type of card theft in which the thief makes a digital copy of the card information using a concealed or disguised electronic scanner to create a new physical card.

Similar Fraudulent Events – Phishing or scamming attacks by criminals to obtain EBT card numbers to clone EBT cards or conduct online transactions

Cardholders have 45 days from the time of the theft to report it to DCF. If the incident happened between Oct. 1 and July 12, a report is required to be made by Aug. 26.

Kansans who believe their food benefits may have been stolen should contact DCF at 1-888-369-4777 or the Fraud Hotline at 1-800-432-3913.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service has also offered the following tips to prevent benefits theft:

Avoid simple PINs . Number combinations such as 1111, 1234, or 9876 may be easy for others to guess.

Keep your PIN and card number secret . Do not share your PIN or card number with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.

Beware of phishing . State agencies and EBT processors will never call or text to ask for your PIN or card number.

Change your PIN often . Change your PIN at least once a month, right before your benefit issuance date.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you see any, change your PIN right away to stop the thief from making new purchases. Report suspicious activity to your local SNAP office.

