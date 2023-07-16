Aging & Style
Two rounds of storms hit the metro Sunday, the first exiting early afternoon

Today's Rain Threat Timeline
Today's Rain Threat Timeline(KCTV 5)
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We have a weather alert day in effect as strong to severe storms are possible. A storm system will move in bringing the possibility of two rounds of showers and storms. The first round is moving through the area right now and will be exiting by 1 p.m. This first round of storms has remained sub-severe with 40 mph wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. The storms could pulse up to severe criteria, but the better chance of severe weather will arrive late evening into the overnight hours. Once these move out, they leave a boundary, which will allow more showers and storms to fire up later in the evening into the overnight hours.

Weather Alert Sunday
Weather Alert Sunday(KCTV 5)

The atmosphere will recharge and some of the later storms will have a better chance of hitting the severe criteria. The main threats are gusty winds and quarter-size hail. The second round could fire upper between 7-9 p.m. and exit the region a little after midnight for the far eastern counties. This second round does not look widespread so some areas could stay dry altogether. This will not be the only chance for strong storms. The KC metro is outlined from the SPC for the next three days to have the chance for strong storms. Temperatures remain about average before a little relief by the end of the week.

