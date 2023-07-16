Aging & Style
KCFD issues tips on staying safe during a power outage

Evergy said more than 2,000 employees are part of the effort to restore power to the area following storms Friday.(KCTV5)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friday’s thunderstorm left a lot of people to deal with storm damages and power outages.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, Evergy was able to restore power to about 75 percent of customers who had been affected by the power outages.

But communities from the Swope Park area in Kansas City all the way to areas near Overland Park, including Novel Place, a senior living facility were still battling being without power.

KCFD has issued tips for carbon monoxide safety while work is being done to restore the outages.

  • Run gas powered generators outside of your homes in a well ventilated area away from doors and windows
  • Carbon monoxide from a generator placed near an open door or widow will be drawn to the interior of the home. Even small generators operating in an enclosed environment like a garage or basement can produce enough carbon monoxide to be deadly
  • Please make sure your generators are clear of any doors and windows, and under no circumstances ever run a gas powered generator in doors

ALSO READ: Evergy: 2,000 employees working to restore power to impacted customers

