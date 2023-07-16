Aging & Style
KCFD assisted a senior from an apartment fire before fighting a second house fire early Sunday morning

File: Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to two early morning fires in the Kansas City Metro(Hawaii News Now)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to two early morning fires in the Kansas City Metro.

The first call came in on the 3200 block of Hardesty on reports of an apartment fire just before 12 a.m. Sunday. First crews on the scene saw smoke immediately and entered the building to tackle the fire inside. Crews quickly performed a search of the apartment where the fire began and gave an all-clear. KCFD crews assisted an elderly woman from an adjoining apartment to safety. The fire occurred in a first-floor apartment of a two-story apartment building. No injuries were reported. The occupant of the apartment where the fire started was not home at the time. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

A second fire call came in about an hour later, at 1 a.m., this one at a house in the 9200 block of 27th Terrace. Crews encountered heavy fire on arrival and went inside with a handline of water to fight the blaze. A search was performed and no injuries were reported. Kansas City Fire investigators conducted an investigation and the cause has been classified as undetermined.

