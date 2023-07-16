Kansas City pro players come back for block party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two nationally recognized star athletes are home this weekend hosting a weekend full of activities for the youth and sports fans.

Ish Wainright, forward for the Phoenix Suns, and Charles Harris, defense end for the Detroit Lions, were at Saturday’s block party in the 18th and Vine district to teach kids how to play the games they love and give lessons about life.

“One idea led to another vision, the vision turned into a plan and the plan turned to execution,” said Harris.

Food vendors lined up the street, and DJs played music as friends and family gathered together.

“Just fellowship to be honest with you,” said Wainright. “A lot of smiles, a lot of good energy, good vibes, good energy, good music, a good mc, just good vibes.”

A lasting memory for the youth to remember – good, safe fun.

Chalynne Dawkins was out celebrating the night and she said, “It’s been very interesting. It’s good to see boys and girls being together and playing.”

The boys and girls were playing, but so were the adults. Several celebrities in our community signed up to be a part of a basketball competition, tug-of-war game, and flag football matchup.

Mayor Quinton Lucas also made an appearance as he joined along in throwing around the pigskin and spoke to the community.

It was all good fun, but of course, participants wanted to be the winner at the end of the night.

“Some people don’t play sports, some people are barbers, some people are cooks, some people are entrepreneurs, businesswomen, businessmen, DJs out there competing,” said Wainright. “You don’t really get to see that and so watching them compete on the football field — that was really dope.”

Harris and Wainright are the notable athletes getting this done, but they both said it took a lot of work from a variety of teams and the community to get this there.

Harris said it’s something you always dream about.

“It’s something as a kid you always wonder about, you always want to put on for your own city,” he said. “This scale, this magnitude, and for us to know that it’s only going to get better with more potential energy is really amazing. It really is.”

But will they be back?

“Of course. This is only the beginning,” said Harris. Wainright followed suit and said, “Of course,” as he nodded his head.

Wainright held a basketball skills camp Saturday with elementary and high school students to learn basic fundamentals but also gave them a chance to ask him questions about life overall. Harris will be hosting a football camp tomorrow afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.