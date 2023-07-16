Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Weather Alert Sunday as risk for wind and hail move through the metro

A storm system will move in bringing the possibility of two rounds of showers and storms
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Although we are starting the day off with calm conditions, we have a weather alert day in effect. A storm system will move in bringing the possibility of two rounds of showers and storms. The first round will move in from the north and west which will arrive in the metro between 11 a.m. -1 p.m. These will continue to dive south and east. The storms could pulse up to severe criteria, but the better chance of severe weather will arrive late evening into the overnight hours. Once these move out, they leave a boundary, which will allow more showers and storms to fire up later in the evening into the overnight hours. The atmosphere will recharge and some of the later storms will have a better chance of hitting the severe criteria. The main threats are gusty winds and quarter-size hail. The second round could fire upper between 7 p.m.-9 p.m. and exit the region a little after midnight for the far eastern counties. This will not be the only chance for strong storms. The KC metro is outlined from the SPC for the next three days to have the chance for strong storms. Temperatures remain about average before a little relief by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
TREES DOWN ACROSS PRAIRIE VILLAGE
Prairie Village pummeled by storm on Friday
"Tree down covering our whole drive way and over half the road Roeland Park KS."
Evergy says more than 80,000 customers still without power following Friday storms
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather hits Kansas City Friday afternoon, damage reported

Latest News

Weather Alert Sunday as risk for strong winds and hail move through the metro
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 7/15
Quiet weather expected for the rest of this Saturday evening as temperatures return to the mid...
FORECAST: Quiet, warm and muggy Saturday evening, possible scattered showers on Sunday
Kansas City's severe weather risk for Saturday is low, following a day featuring tons of storms...
FORECAST: Dry and warm Saturday before storm chances increase again Sunday