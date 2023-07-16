FORECAST: Weather Alert Sunday as risk for wind and hail move through the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Although we are starting the day off with calm conditions, we have a weather alert day in effect. A storm system will move in bringing the possibility of two rounds of showers and storms. The first round will move in from the north and west which will arrive in the metro between 11 a.m. -1 p.m. These will continue to dive south and east. The storms could pulse up to severe criteria, but the better chance of severe weather will arrive late evening into the overnight hours. Once these move out, they leave a boundary, which will allow more showers and storms to fire up later in the evening into the overnight hours. The atmosphere will recharge and some of the later storms will have a better chance of hitting the severe criteria. The main threats are gusty winds and quarter-size hail. The second round could fire upper between 7 p.m.-9 p.m. and exit the region a little after midnight for the far eastern counties. This will not be the only chance for strong storms. The KC metro is outlined from the SPC for the next three days to have the chance for strong storms. Temperatures remain about average before a little relief by the end of the week.

