FORECAST: A second round of storms could fire up after sunset

An area of widespread rain and thunderstorms that stayed below severe limits pushed through the area Sunday afternoon. Shortly after the rain and clouds cleared temperatures warmed into the 80s. Another round of rain is possible tonight. We are expecting scattered showers and storms to develop along a boundary that will likely be near the I-70 corridor this evening. As these storms fire up one or two could intensify quickly becoming strong to severe. The main threats out of any of these storms would be damaging wind and large hail. Closer to midnight look for rain to taper off with a mainly dry start for most on Monday. We have a slight chance of seeing a pop-up shower or storm forming by the afternoon Monday with a better shot of rain and thunderstorms moving in overnight into early Tuesday. Most storms will stay below the severe limits, but we can’t rule out the potential for an isolated strong to severe storm from developing.

