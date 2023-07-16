Aging & Style
FORECAST: Quiet, warm and muggy Saturday evening, possible scattered showers on Sunday

Quiet weather expected for the rest of this Saturday evening as temperatures return to the mid to upper 60s by daybreak on Sunday.
By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Quiet weather expected for the rest of this Saturday evening as temperatures return to the mid to upper 60s by daybreak on Sunday. And just as we have finished cleaning up from Friday’s storm we are already tracking our next Weather Alert day for Sunday. We could have a few rounds of storms come through by the late morning into the afternoon and another round after dark. The first round would mostly impact areas north of the metro. While a few storms could slip far enough south to reach the 435 loop I think the biggest threat for stronger storms will move in after sunset. This next round will also be scattered with an isolated severe storm possible. This does not look like the same kind of event we had on Friday, but damaging wind and large hail are once again the main concerns. Temperatures will be split from the 80s to 90s depending on the timing of the rain. Monday we dry out before another wave comes in overnight into Tuesday. This will be our next Weather Alert day with the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm possible.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

