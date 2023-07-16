Aging & Style
Evergy: 87% have power restored with crews working around the clock for thousands still without

Evergy continues to assess the damage that was produced during a severe storm that swept...
Evergy continues to assess the damage that was produced during a severe storm that swept through Topeka Friday afternoon, leaving thousands without power.(Kyle Mathas)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy is reporting 30,000 customers remain without power following severe storms that rolled through the metro Friday.

Evergy’s Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley said Sunday that Evergy has restored power to 87% of customers affected. Caisley went on to say Evergy expects outages in the Topeka and Lawrence areas to be restored by Sunday night.

Outages impacting small groups of customers in the Kansas City Metro area are expected to continue into early next week.

All available Evergy and contract line crews continue to work around the clock to restore power and will do so until power is restored to all customers.

“This is the largest restoration effort we have had since 2002,” said Caisley. “We have help from other utilities as far away as Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.”

Caisley said Evergy has more than 500 poles down and 3,000 people working 16-hour shifts 24 hours a day until all power is restored.

“This will go into Monday and possibly Tuesday,” said Caisley. “This wasn’t a situation where tree trimming wasn’t done or the system wasn’t able to handle it, this was a major storm that spread across four or five different metropolitan areas.”

The first areas to be restored are ones with critical infrastructure like hospitals and wastewater treatment plants. Then teams go to the heaviest parts of the Evergy system that carry the most customers without power.

For customers wanting to speak with an Evergy customer care team member call 1-800-LIGHTKC.

