Clean Up Effort Continues in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - Prairie Village, Kansas, was hit hard by Friday’s thunderstorm. Many people in the city are still without power. Tree limbs and branches remain in many of the resident’s yards.

“It’s just a warzone,” said Roger Collins. “I’ve not seen anything quite this bad.”

Many in the city were still trying to clean up the damage on Saturday afternoon. Debris remains spread throughout the city after yesterday’s high winds brought some trees to the ground.

“I’ve never seen a tornado, but I imagine it was close to this,” said Nick Row.

“It’s been a bit since we’ve seen the trees sideways,” said David Staton. “It looked like a typhoon in Miami 100%.”

Around town, you can see people in their yards trying to create some semblance of normal. Plenty of work, and questions, remain.

“I don’t think we know exactly what to do,” said Caitlin Cooper. “We’ve kind of been watching neighbors, seeing what they are doing, and following off of their lead.”

Many people have logs in their yards that require chainsaws and other tools to remove. It has left some in the city wondering what will happen next.

“It’s just been a lot of scrambling, trying to figure out who to contact, and what the plan is with all this because it’s stuff we can’t manage,” said Griffin Cooper.

In their moment of trouble, many of the people KCTV5 talked to said those around them are pitching in to help.

“It was amazing to see people worried about others, not about themselves,” said David Staton.

“We are out at the hardware store earlier, saw a lot of people buying chainsaws,” said Nick Row. “I’ve seen a lot of people out early. The neighborhood has gotten involved which has been kind of nice.”

