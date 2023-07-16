Aging & Style
ATM bank robbery in Kansas City, FBI looking for two suspects

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI are looking for two suspects after an ATM bank robbery occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses told law enforcement that two unknown individuals approached a victim, working on an ATM at the bank. The two men threatened the victim and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the FBI, the first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark colored pants and white shoes with orange gloves.

The second suspect is also a black male wearing a white hoodie with light colored jeans, black shoes and black gloves.

Both men were wearing black masks.

Caption

The FBI is asking for anyone with any information on this robbery or the identity of these men to contact local law enforcement or the FBI at 816-512-8200.

You can also submit a tip online.

KCTV5 will stay with this story and provide updates as they become available.

