Prairie Village pummeled by storm on Friday

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Friday night, the mayor of Prairie Village, Kansas, declared a citywide emergency.

Tree limbs blocked roads. Power was out in much of the city and surrounding area. Many traffic lights were out. Power outages were widespread. Police and fire crews were facing a heavy call volume, including electrical fires.

An oak tree was split at 79th Street and Nall Avenue, sending about half of it crashing down on a small house.

“I can’t imagine what it was for them to hear it, but it was very loud just like a canon,” said Marissa Curl, who lives right next door.

The storm came in at about 4 p.m.

“It felt like it came out of nowhere,” said Curl.

The first sign of trouble after the sky got dark was the sound of transformers blowing.

“We started hearing pops and booms,” said Ashley Hunt, who lives on the other side of the house.

She said the home was just recently purchased by a young couple and they were getting ready for a wedding rehearsal dinner, with a wedding to attend on Saturday. Water was pouring through the couple’s roof where the large limb cut through it.

“It’s just a lot,” Hunt said. “I feel so bad for them.”

Hunt’s kids were at summer camp.

“We heard that there was a tornado watch in Topeka,” her 8-year-old daughter, Olivia, said. “Then, my whole summer camp started freaking out.”

Olivia said she wasn’t worried because she knows Topeka is a long way away. However, there was some commotion when the rain built up so fast and so high that it started coming in through the bottom of the doors.

Around the corner, at Tomahawk Road and Dearborn Drive, an entire tree felled by the storm was blocking the road.

“It looked the the trunk had been charred pretty good,” surmised Jon Lomshek, whose house sits behind it. “So, it looked like it had been hit by lightning at some point.”

At nearly every intersection, someone stopped a KCTV5 crew member to make note of another intersection with similar sights.

“I made the trek here right after it happened,” said Hunt’s husband, Brent Betz. “I had to navigate a lot of streets that were blocked and turn around a few times.”

KCTV5 saw street lights out along Nall from 103rd Street all the way to Shawnee Mission Parkway. Some had flashing lights. Some had temporary four-way stop signs installed. Some were just dark.

City crews could be seen stopping at homes to assess the damage.

An email from the mayor of Prairie Village said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

He said the city will be offering limb pickup soon. Those details haven’t been announced yet.

