Powerball jackpot hits $875M ahead of Saturday’s drawing
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is currently at an estimated $875 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing.
No one matched all the winning numbers of Wednesday’s drawing, but two tickets sold in Florida and Indiana matched five numbers to win $1 million.
The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, won last November.
The current odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.