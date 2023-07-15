Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Marijuana sales in Missouri exceed $3.5 million per day since February legalization

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Marijuana sales in Missouri are approaching $600 million in sales, according to the latest data from Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations.

Sales of adult use and medical cannabis in June totaled $121.2 million, the fourth month in a row sales exceeded $120 million, according to the organization.

“Missouri’s low adult-use cannabis tax, customer-friendly access, and diverse supply of quality products continue to drive great sales across the state this summer,” said Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade Executive Director. “Local economies across our state are also benefitting from the more than 16,000 cannabis jobs directly created in Missouri so far.”

MoCannTrade said the state has now created 16,271 direct jobs in the marijuana industry, nearly double where it was at during the same point last year.

As of Friday, MoCannTrade said total marijuana sales in Missouri reached $592.3 million in the five months since legalization. With current sales paces, the state is on track to surpass $1 billion in marijuana sales in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on July 14, 2023.
WATCH: Severe thunderstorms, heavy wind tear through Kansas City metro area
Multiple trees have fallen on houses, including this one near 87th Street and I-35.
Damage, outage reports as storms come through KC metro Friday
Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather hits Kansas City Friday afternoon, damage reported
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
A homeowner said Jackson County valued her mobile home at $202,000.
Woman’s mobile home in Jackson County is valued at $202,000

Latest News

"Tree down covering our whole drive way and over half the road Roeland Park KS."
Evergy says nearly 100,000 customers still without power following Friday storms
TREES DOWN ACROSS PRAIRIE VILLAGE
Prairie Village pummeled by storm on Friday
Indigenous languages face a high risk of dying out after centuries of being prohibited. Kansas...
Cherokee class coming to Kansas City Public Schools this fall
TREES DOWN ACROSS PRAIRIE VILLAGE
Prairie Village, Overland Park pummeled by storms on Friday