Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

JOCO Library serving as cooling and charging centers as many deal with loss of power

The Johnson County Library is serving as cooling and charging centers Saturday for those...
The Johnson County Library is serving as cooling and charging centers Saturday for those without power.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - With tens of thousands of people without power across the Kansas City metro due to damage from storms Friday, the Johnson County Library is stepping up to provide help.

The Johnson County Library said that while its Antioch Library location is closed all day Saturday, its Monticello Library is open without any current internet service. But other locations are available for those with no power and no way to escape the heat at home.

“All open locations are cooling and charging centers,” the library tweeted Saturday morning. “All are welcome to visit for as long as you’d like. Locations are open until 5 p.m. with the exception of Cedar Roe, DeSoto, Edgerton and Spring Hill, which are open until 2 p.m.”

READ MORE: Prairie Village pummeled by storm on Friday

On Saturday morning, Evergy said it had restored power to nearly half of its impacted customers following Friday’s storms.

As of 9:15 a.m., Evergy reported just over 85,000 customers without power. You can view their outages map here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on July 14, 2023.
WATCH: Severe thunderstorms, heavy wind tear through Kansas City metro area
Multiple trees have fallen on houses, including this one near 87th Street and I-35.
Damage, outage reports as storms come through KC metro Friday
Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather hits Kansas City Friday afternoon, damage reported
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
A homeowner said Jackson County valued her mobile home at $202,000.
Woman’s mobile home in Jackson County is valued at $202,000

Latest News

Marijuana sales in Missouri exceed $3.5 million per day since February legalization
"Tree down covering our whole drive way and over half the road Roeland Park KS."
Evergy says more than 80,000 customers still without power following Friday storms
TREES DOWN ACROSS PRAIRIE VILLAGE
Prairie Village pummeled by storm on Friday
Indigenous languages face a high risk of dying out after centuries of being prohibited. Kansas...
Cherokee class coming to Kansas City Public Schools this fall