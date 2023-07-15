JOCO Library serving as cooling and charging centers as many deal with loss of power

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - With tens of thousands of people without power across the Kansas City metro due to damage from storms Friday, the Johnson County Library is stepping up to provide help.

The Johnson County Library said that while its Antioch Library location is closed all day Saturday, its Monticello Library is open without any current internet service. But other locations are available for those with no power and no way to escape the heat at home.

“All open locations are cooling and charging centers,” the library tweeted Saturday morning. “All are welcome to visit for as long as you’d like. Locations are open until 5 p.m. with the exception of Cedar Roe, DeSoto, Edgerton and Spring Hill, which are open until 2 p.m.”

On Saturday morning, Evergy said it had restored power to nearly half of its impacted customers following Friday’s storms.

As of 9:15 a.m., Evergy reported just over 85,000 customers without power. You can view their outages map here.

