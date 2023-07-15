Great Plains SPCA seeking help after power outage

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - The Great Plains SPCA is asking for help after a power outage has significantly impacted its operations.

“We need currently registered fosters to step up and furlough,” the organization urged Saturday morning after power outages hit the Kansas City metro following Friday storms.

Great Plains SPCA is located at 5424 Antioch Drive. According to a Facebook post, the organization is doing what it can to keep pets cool with no power and 150 animals onsite.

“We have already spent thousands on generators and other supplies to keep our pets cool,” the post reads. “This outage is expected to last a few days and we desperately need help. Monetary donations or lending/donating much needed items in the list below are immensely appreciated.”

‼️ POWER OUTAGE UPDATE - NEED HELP ‼️ All our staff are here caring for the animals, we NEED CURRENTLY REGISTERED... Posted by Great Plains SPCA on Saturday, July 15, 2023

The organization is asking for generators, battery-operated fans and lights, towels & sheets, dry ice and coolers with ice. They advised donors to put their name and phone number on items being lent so that they can return them once power returns.

Only current fosters can be accepted at this time, as the organization said it does not have a way to process new foster applications.

For further questions, reach out to info@greatplainsspca.org.

