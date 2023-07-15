Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on July 14, 2023.
WATCH: Severe thunderstorms, heavy wind tear through Kansas City metro area
A homeowner said Jackson County valued her mobile home at $202,000.
Woman’s mobile home in Jackson County is valued at $202,000
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
Multiple trees have fallen on houses, including this one near 87th Street and I-35.
Damage, outage reports as storms come through KC metro Friday
Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather hits Kansas City Friday afternoon, damage reported

Latest News

Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York
New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several area Walmart stores.
New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several Walmart stores
A train carrying more than 100 passengers and crew derailed Friday night due to an accident...
Amtrak train derails after colliding with semi in Florida
A train carrying more than 100 passengers and crew derailed Friday night due to an accident...
Amtrak train derails after colliding with semi in Florida
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000