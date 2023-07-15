Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Dry and warm Saturday before storm chances increase again Sunday

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Saturday! It will remain a quieter day compared to Friday. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid-60s with foggy conditions. Temperatures will be hovering around average today with highs in the upper 80s low 90s with sunny skies.

If you are headed to the pool or lake don’t forget the sunscreen, the UV Index is 9.8. Today will be a little break from the triple digits heat indices we had the past few days. If you are heading out to the first Royals game temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the first pitch. The storms that came through yesterday canceled the game resulting in a doubleheader today.

The ridge is flattening out allowing for another round of showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening. A marginal risk is in effect for areas along and north of I-70. The main threats are strong winds and hail. The strong to severe storms will stick with us into next week with additional storms and heat in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on July 14, 2023.
WATCH: Severe thunderstorms, heavy wind tear through Kansas City metro area
Multiple trees have fallen on houses, including this one near 87th Street and I-35.
Damage, outage reports as storms come through KC metro Friday
Storm clouds in Baldwin City, Kansas, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather hits Kansas City Friday afternoon, damage reported
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
A homeowner said Jackson County valued her mobile home at $202,000.
Woman’s mobile home in Jackson County is valued at $202,000

Latest News

FORECAST: Dry and warm Saturday before storm chances increase again Sunday
Most of the rain will be long gone by midnight, with a few clouds still lingering early Saturday.
FORECAST: Dry, warm, muggy conditions expected Saturday
Most of the rain will be long gone by midnight, with a few clouds still lingering early Saturday.
FORECAST: Dry, warm, muggy conditions expected Saturday
Storm clouds in Lawrence, Kansas, on July 14, 2023.
WATCH: Severe thunderstorms, heavy wind tear through Kansas City metro area