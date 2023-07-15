FORECAST: Dry and warm Saturday before storm chances increase again Sunday

Happy Saturday! It will remain a quieter day compared to Friday. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid-60s with foggy conditions. Temperatures will be hovering around average today with highs in the upper 80s low 90s with sunny skies.

If you are headed to the pool or lake don’t forget the sunscreen, the UV Index is 9.8. Today will be a little break from the triple digits heat indices we had the past few days. If you are heading out to the first Royals game temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the first pitch. The storms that came through yesterday canceled the game resulting in a doubleheader today.

The ridge is flattening out allowing for another round of showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening. A marginal risk is in effect for areas along and north of I-70. The main threats are strong winds and hail. The strong to severe storms will stick with us into next week with additional storms and heat in the forecast.

