FORECAST: Dry, warm, muggy conditions expected Saturday

The widespread rain and severe thunderstorms that rolled through eastern Kansas and western Missouri this afternoon continue to weaken this evening. Most of the rain will be long gone by midnight, with a few clouds still lingering early Saturday. Most of the weekend will be dry, with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s by daybreak. We’ll quickly warm into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Sunday features another very warm and muggy day, with highs back near 90 degrees. Then, there will be another chance of a few to widely scattered showers and storms develop across the area. The severe threat is marginal at this point, with an isolated strong storm possible. The active weather could continue especially for a few evenings and overnights. Monday evening, a quickly moving wave could pass through and bring the chance for more showers and storms. There will be an additional chance Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rest of the week should be dry, with temperatures somewhat near normal.

