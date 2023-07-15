Aging & Style
Evergy says nearly 100,000 customers still without power following Friday storms

Several thousand were without power after severe storms knocked down trees and power lines.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After storms rolled through the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas Friday afternoon and early evening, nearly 100,000 customers are still without power according to Evergy.

“As of 7 a.m., we have about 100,000 customers without power in our service area,” the energy company tweeted Saturday morning. “We’ve been able to restore power to nearly half of customers who were out. Restoration will take multiple days to complete.”

Evergy said more than 186,000 customers lost power as high winds from storms moved across Kansas and Missouri. The storm carried a tornado warning shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in Douglas and Jefferson County, and severe thunderstorm warnings across various counties.

READ MORE: Damage, outage reports as storms come through KC metro Friday

The energy company said because of the widespread outages they do not have individual or localized outage restoration estimates.

“If you are without power, please consider making plans to spend the day away from your house to keep cool,” Evergy said. “If you have a friend or family member who is elderly, has small children or otherwise faces a health risk during an outage, please check on them.”

Evergy also warned against approaching downed power lines, which multiple authorities reported throughout parts of the Kansas City metro area.

On Friday night, Evergy said it reached out to neighboring utilities in Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma and Missouri for assistance. Evergy’s outage map can be viewed here.

READ MORE: How cities around the metro are handling brush collection

