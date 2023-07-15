Evergy: 2,000 employees working to restore power to impacted customers

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Friday afternoon’s storm brought heavy rain and strong winds resulting in widespread power outages and downed trees across the metro.

Evergy held a press conference Saturday morning assuring residents they are working tirelessly to get power restored.

“We’ve got hundreds of poles down; we’ve got trees everywhere; this is a big restoration,” said Chuck Caisley, Chief Customer Service Officer for Evergy.

The energy provider was out in full force Saturday morning as crews work around the clock to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

“We have around 2,000 employees working on power restoration, that includes line crews, that includes folks out looking for damage, that’s our call center personnel,” said Caisley.

At the peak of the storm, there were about 186,000 customers without power, as of noon on Saturday it was just under 67,000 customers still without any power.

Evergy said they have asked for help from Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

“Those crews are now headed our way, by this evening we expect to have at least another 1,000 personnel on-site restoring tonight and beginning tomorrow.”

Line crews were out in Lenexa, Kansas, where strong winds snapped trees and power poles.

“So, the outage you see behind you has somewhere in the vicinity of 2,000 customers impacted by it, as a result that means it is a priority.”

Homeowner Marc Ford said he lost power at 4:15 p.m. Friday and woke up Saturday morning with no power and downed power lines across his lawn.

“I was real upset when I came upstairs to get some coffee and no one was here, so I thought ‘oh man,’ but when I got back, they were here at least doing something, so hopefully it will be fixed relatively soon,” said Ford.

Ford said it’s inconvenient to have no power, especially on a warm summer day, but that he understands restoration after a strong storm takes time.

“Everything takes time, you gear up for the store and get all the people out and whenever you have to rebuild something it takes a while,” he said.

Meanwhile, Evergy said they will work 24/7 until everyone’s power is back on.

“I will ask people to be as patient as possible we know it’s warming up; it’s going to create difficult conditions for some folks, were doing the best that we can,” said Caisley.

You can follow Evergy’s live outage map here.

