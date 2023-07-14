Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot

Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.
Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.(Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole.

The machine is called the Autocado, and it can work with up to 25 pounds of avocados.

It slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core and places the avocado in a bowl.

That’s when a human takes over, adding the other ingredients and completing the process to make guacamole.

According to Chipotle, the Autocado could cut guacamole preparation times in half.

Restaurant representatives say the machine will help their staff a lot, as their restaurants use 100 million pounds of avocados each year.

Chipotle is also testing another robot named Chippy to help teams make tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified
Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
A homeowner said Jackson County valued her mobile home at $202,000.
Woman’s mobile home in Jackson County is valued at $202,000
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
KCFD is responding to a fire on the 21st floor of the One Light Luxury Apartments.
Sprinkler system ‘was holding fire in check’ at downtown KC high-rise

Latest News

Indigenous languages face a high risk of dying out after centuries of being prohibited. Kansas...
Cherokee class coming to Kansas City Public Schools this fall
11-year-old suffers severe burns from acid attack on school playground
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. The Biden...
Biden making $20 billion available from ‘green bank’ for clean energy projects
President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with first lady Jill Biden to board Marine...
Appeals court pauses order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies