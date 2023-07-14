Aging & Style
Young people who died in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks are identified

(KY3)
By Zoe Brown and KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young people who died in a plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks have been identified as being from our metro area.

The two individuals involved in the crash and who passed away were 22-year-old Hayden M. Ritchhart from Carrollton and 19-year-old Evan R. Vandiver from Richmond.

Ritchhart and Vandiver were declared dead at the scene.

The authorities believe Ritchhart was flying the plane.

The man who was seriously injured is 54 years old. He is also from Richmond.

The FAA and NTSB are taking over the investigation from here.

Previous coverage from our affiliate is below.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Fire Department, Osage Beach Police Department, and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a small plane crash that killed two people and injured another.

The crash happened shortly after noon on Thursday. Investigators say the plane had just departed the Grand Glaize Airport. Searchers found the wreckage in a treeline at the old golf course between Route KK and U.S. 54.

“Our 911 Center received the call from a driver that was traveling on Osage Beach Parkway said he saw a plane that looked like it was going to crash and indicated that the plane that was going forward toward Margaritaville. Several agencies came to the area and started searching for the plane,” said Lt. Mike O’Day with the Osage Beach Police Department.

He said it did take some time for the first responders to find the plane. A Park Ranger was able to find it. Emergency crews used UTVs to get the victims of the aircraft to where the ambulance was.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB have been contacted regarding the crash. Investigators have not released the identities of those on board. Investigators have not said where the plane was going.

